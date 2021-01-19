THQ Nordic announced today that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release for Switch on March 16.

Kingdoms of Amalur first debuted in 2012. The action role-playing game had a fun open world and fast-paced combat, but it wasn’t able to sell enough copies to keep the Kurt Shilling-owned 38 Studios afloat.

THQ Nordic bought the rights to the franchise in 2018 and remastered the game with Re-Reckoning, which came out last September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was one of our favorite RPGs from 2020.

Now that Re-Reckoning is on Switch, Kingdoms of Amalur comes to a Nintendo platform for the first time.

