The gaming world was transformed when the COVID-19 outbreak brought an unprecedented surge in consumer demand. More people than ever before were playing games, both new players coming into the fold and more engaged interest from long-term gamers.

The new gaming landscape also brings big changes for developers, publishers, and marketers who need to stay on top of how the gaming business has been impacted, how monetization strategies need to evolve, and what user acquisition and engagement looks like now.

To help you navigate the year ahead, here’s a look at how player behavior — including motivations, preferences, and habits — has transformed; why community, especially in the current landscape, is becoming more important; and in a world that’s becoming increasingly platform agnostic, how gaming companies can meet players where they are.

