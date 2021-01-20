Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

Hitman 3 is the excellent culmination of developer IO Interactive’s modern trilogy of assassination simulators, but fans should probably hold off on playing it for now. That’s because IO’s website that carries the data over from the previous games is crashing due to a crunch of players. This prevents anyone with Hitman 1 or 2 save data from using the items they have unlocked during their playthrough of Hitman 3. Even worse, if you start a Hitman 3 save and then later transfer your Hitman 2 data, the latter will overwrite the former.

IO notified fans this morning that it is aware of the issue, and it is working on a fix. The studio is also asking fans to stop overloading its servers by refreshing its account website.

“We’re hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover,” reads an IO Interactive tweet from this morning. “We’ll tell you when it’s fully operational again. Please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site. We want it back up and running just as much as you do. Thanks!”

And IO says it is making progress. In the last hour, the company tweeted that it is getting more people through to data-transfer tool.

“We’re processing thousands of players and getting more of you playing,” reads the IO tweet. “If you complete the process and see that your request has ‘failed’, it will be placed in a queue on our end and processed. You can do no more.”

IO is also working on other issues — like people not getting the confirmation email to sign up for a new account.

In the meantime, you could always polish off a few more challenges in Hitman 1 or 2 before diving into the new game.

