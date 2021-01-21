Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

505 Games has announced Puzzle Quest 3 today, a new installment in the franchise that combines match-3 puzzle mechanics with RPG-inspired progression and story and elements.

Just last week, 505 Games acquired Puzzle Quest developer Infinity Plus Two. Puzzle Quest 3 will be the studio’s first project as an official part of 505. The game is expected to launch for multiple platforms — including PC and mobile — by the end of the year.

The first Puzzle Quest came out in 2007, and it received a sequel in 2010 and spinoffs including Marvel Puzzle Quest. In 2019, Infinity Plus Two released a remaster of the original Puzzle Quest for Switch.

While Puzzle Quest and Puzzle Quest 2 were premium titles, Puzzle Quest 3 will be a free-to-play game. It is not the first free-to-play entry in the franchise, as 2015’s Magic: The Gathering — Puzzle Quest and Marvel Puzzle Quest use that model. Infinity Plus Two has also developed Gems of War, itself a free-to-play puzzle/RPG hybrid that debuted in 2014.

