Resident Evil: Village is heading to PC and consoles on May 7. Publisher Capcom also revealed for the first time that it will release the survival-horror adventure for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This game picks up the story of Resident Evil VII, with players once again taking on the role of Ethan Winters. This time, Winters is infiltrating a castle to rescue his daughter from a very tall woman and her daughters. And that tall woman answers to another lady who I am assuming must be even taller. Wow.

You can preorder Resident Evil: Village beginning today. Capcom also revealed that a demo is heading to PlayStation 5 today. You can download it now. Fans on other platforms will also get a chance to try the game early — but only after Sony players have wet their beaks with this exclusive side story first.

Capcom also showed the first gameplay of Resident Evil: Village, which mostly carries over the mechanics from Resident Evil VII. You can watch that video above.

Alongside Resident Evil: Village, Capcom is launching RE:Verse, which is yet another attempt at turning Resident Evil into a persistent multiplayer experience. RE:Verse drops the photorealistic style of the series and instead adopts a comic-book cel-shaded look. But it is included as a bonus for anyone who purchases Village, so I’m sure it’ll be just as popular as Resident Evil: Resistance.

Capcom is also making the 3D animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness feature film. It is launching worldwide on Netflix this year.

