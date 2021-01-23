We’re all spending a bit more time on the internet these days, so you’re probably more attuned to changes in your network by now. For instance, you might recognize when your internet is running slower than it should be. A quick speed test will show that you’re hitting the speeds you’re paying for, but that doesn’t show the entire picture.

There’s a good chance that one of your installed apps is eating away at your bandwidth without your knowledge. It might even be using your network while you’re away, but GlassWire will let you know when this happens.

GlassWire is an all-encompassing safety solution that monitors and assesses your network health. It features a secure firewall and network monitor that tracks and illustrates all of your network activity, including which apps are using your network, the traffic type, and the geographic location. This allows you to identify background traffic that isn’t accounted for and disable programs that are using bandwidth without your permission. And a 3-year subscription to GlassWire Elite is currently on sale for $29.99, a savings of 89 percent.

Additionally, GlassWire will notify you when an app or service on your computer accesses the internet for the first time. This is especially useful for rooting out viruses or malware that slipped by unnoticed. Finally, Glasswire alerts you when you’re about to reach your bandwidth limit so that you can plan your internet usage accordingly. A PC Mag review found that “GlassWire offers stylish views of network traffic and usage, controls Windows Firewall, and flags important network events,” so it’s a great option for those who want granular control over their network.

Keeping track of every little thing that occurs on your network can be difficult. Luckily, GlassWire has all the tools you need to monitor your network for suspicious activity. Get a 3-year subscription to GlassWire Elite for $29.99 (reg. $297) for a limited time.

