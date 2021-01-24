Register today to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth and the metaverse.

Many Mario games are some of the best pieces of digital entertainment ever created. The series seemed like an obvious choice for a new tier list-making video series … so here we are.

My cohort Jeff Grubb and I rank every game in the core Mario series. What does “core” mean? It’s whatever we say it means.

There is some logic to our process, which we explain in the video above. And, yes, few Mario games are “bad.” But there are a few entries in the franchise that provoke little more than shoulder shrugs.

If you want to make your own Mario tier list, you can follow this link.

