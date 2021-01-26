Learn how fintechs and forward-thinking FIs are accelerating personalized financial products through data-rich APIs.

Algolia, the so-called “search-as-a-service” platform, has acquired Romanian AI and machine learning (ML) startup MorphL. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded out of San Francisco in 2012, Algolia — which counts Salesforce and Accel among its investors — provides the engine and tools for businesses to build Google-like indexing and search smarts into their own platforms using easy-to-integrate APIs. Algolia counts a number of high profile customers, including Twitch, Stripe, Slack, and Intuit.

MorphL, which was founded in 2018, specializes in predicting customer behavior on ecommerce sites, offering various ML models to power personalized recommendations, related products, and more.

While Algolia already packed some AI-powered tools, such as natural language understanding and dynamic synonym suggestions, the company will now be able to bundle MorphL’s recommendations and user behavior models to help businesses “drive conversion and personalization,” according to a press release.

In other words, Algolia is now better positioned to help enterprises predict users’ intent and serve better recommendations, without having to develop their own internal AI and ML models.