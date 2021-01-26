LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 26, 2021–

OvareGroup, a Los-Angeles-based holding company, today announced the acquisition of the award-winning post-production and visual effects studio, Beast (beast.tv), formerly a subsidiary of Company 3 / Method Inc. (company3.com), itself a former subsidiary of Deluxe Entertainment Services Inc.

Beast is an award-winning creative and post-production studio that has done work for a number of leading brands, including Nike, AT&T, the Black Eyed Peas, Linkin Park, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and General Motors, among others. Beast serves the advertising, digital and music industries and specializes in post-production and visual effects for film and video content that is distributed everywhere from broadcast and streaming to various social and digital channels.

“The demand our clients face for content of all types continues to grow. The acquisition of Beast allows us to add new capabilities in post-production and visual effects technology, as well as increase capacity across the OvareGroup network of companies,” noted Jordan F. Reber, chairman and CEO of OvareGroup.

John Paulson, the President and CRO of OvareGroup added, “Our mission at OvareGroup is to offer our clients in the agency world as well as our brand-direct clients, access to the best talent and technologies to help them deliver breakthrough creative across all platforms and formats. Having Beast as part of our offering is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

Beast has offices in San Francisco and Austin and will continue to operate as a stand-alone business unit within the OvareGroup.

About OvareGroup

The OvareGroup is a private, Los Angeles-based holding company with specialty firms in content development, marketing technology and strategic services. OvareGroup operates globally with offices in Austin, Cincinnati, Columbus, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. OvareGroup also owns and operates OvareVentures, a division that builds, acquires, and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. For additional information, visit ovaregroup.com.

