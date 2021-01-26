Join now to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on driving game growth.

ZeniMax Online Studios revealed information for The Elder Scrolls: Online’s yearlong Gates of Oblivion adventure, including details for the Blackwood chapter release.

The Elder Scrolls Online debuted in 2014 and has a dedicated following thanks to a steady release of content updates. ESO got rid of its subscription years ago, instead making money by charging for big content drops like this Blackwood chapter.

Blackwood will come out on June 1 for PC and Stadia and June 8 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. and introduce about 30 hours worth of new story content. It takes place in the land of the same name. Blackwood is a swampy area on the southern part of the country Cyrodiil, which served as the setting for 2006’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Blackwood is set about 800 years before the events of Oblivion.

The chapter release also introduces companions, new nonplayer characters that can accompany you. Each have their own stories and progression systems. Along with new dungeons and other cooperative content, you can also tackle new world events that have you closing Oblivion Portals.

Ahead of Blackwood’s release, ESO is getting the smaller DLC pack Flames of Ambition on March 8. This will give players access to two new dungeons.