Learn how fintechs and forward-thinking FIs are accelerating personalized financial products through data-rich APIs.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 26, 2021–

SSP Innovations, LLC (“SSP” or the “Company”), a provider of IT services and software to electric, gas, and water utilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 3-GIS, LLC (“3-GIS”). 3-GIS, based in Decatur, Alabama, is an IT services and software company focused on the telecom industry and offers a suite of products that allows their customers to plan, design, construct, and manage their networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005934/en/

3-GIS founders, Tom Counts, Tommy Siniard, and Jerry Golden, will continue to spearhead the advancement of 3-GIS products and services throughout the telecom industry while continuing to build the joint company’s international presence. Dustin Sutton, President of 3-GIS, will continue overseeing all aspects of the telecom business line in coordination with SSP CEO Skye Perry.

“Through the acquisition of 3-GIS, we are creating a market leader across the Esri utility and telecom verticals,” SSP CEO Skye Perry said. “We are excited to support 3-GIS’s continued growth while aligning them with the SSP brand and strong utility presence.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SSP and Warren Equity,” 3-GIS CEO Tom Counts said. “The pairing of 3-GIS’s telecom product offerings and SSP’s utility product offerings will allow the Company to better serve customers through a combination of market-leading geospatial products, services, consulting, and data management practices.”

In conjunction with the adoption of digital mapping technologies, the infrastructure market is becoming increasingly dependent on GIS-specific data and applications across all business functions, including design and build activities, data management, workforce management, compliance and testing, asset maintenance, and customer service. SSP’s and 3-GIS’s solutions allow customers to optimize their geospatial strategy across all of these facets.

“We believe the addition of 3-GIS’s broad suite of software and experienced team will greatly benefit the SSP platform,” said Scott Bruckmann, Partner at Warren Equity. “The combination of SSP and 3-GIS creates a leading company focused on the digital transformation of asset management in the infrastructure market.”

This transaction is SSP’s fourth add-on acquisition since Warren Equity’s investment in April 2017.

About SSP Innovations

SSP, headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, is an IT services and software development company focused on delivering GIS and workforce management solutions to electric, gas, and water utilities as well as oil & gas pipeline operators and telecommunication providers. More information about SSP is available at http://sspinnovations.com/.

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial services, industrial products, business services, and distribution sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005934/en/

Keith Freeman

SSP Innovations, LLC

720-279-9894