Join now to connect with the games industry, join private networking sessions, and hear the latest on the metaverse.

G4, the once-popular gaming broadcast network that went off the air in 2014, will bring back two fan-favorite shows — Attack of the Show! and X-Play — for the network’s revival.

More details will come later on who the hosts and talent will be for these programs.

On Friday, G4 will also launch a B4G4 weekly content series that will air on its YouTube and Twitch channels. That show will lead up to the network’s official relaunch date. Fans can submit feedback on the content via G4’s Reddit community. B4G4 will experiment with several forms of content, such as original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, and irreverent esports.

B4G4 also ties back to the viral #G4NeedsTalent campaign, giving a number of candidates the opportunity to audition through the content series, both in on-air hosting and off-air show producing and writing roles.

The original network had a collection of gaming shows that were broadcast on cable TV from 2002 to 2014. I watched G4 pretty religiously whenever I needed a laugh, and I even appeared on it as a gaming expert (go figure). X-Play featured Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb.

In November, the network hinted at its revival with a pre-Thanksgiving show featuring the network’s original celebrity hosts, such as Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, Chris Hardwick, Sessler, Webb, and Sara Underwood.

Comcast began teasing the return of G4 in 2020. Sessler did a “Crazy Adam” video seeking talent for the new show in September. That video got more than a million views.