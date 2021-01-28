The insurance industry has seen its fair share of disruptors in 2020. From Lemonade’s affordable home and renters insurance offering to Fabric’s new approach to life insurance, savvy shoppers are taking advantage of new, more tech-forward alternatives daily. It’s no longer taboo to switch your insurance policy away from one of the traditional behemoths; in fact, many would say it’s the smarter approach.

And when it comes to car insurance, there’s one name sweeping the headlines: Clearcover. Put simply, it’s showing the masses that yes, there are ways to save money while still maintaining the level of service and protection we all crave.

Clearcover is an online car insurance provider that saves customers money by eliminating the costs that drive up rates at bigger insurance carriers. Rather than maintaining expensive offices with loads of infrastructure, Clearcover runs lean. Using artificial intelligence, it connects drivers with the insurance coverage they want at the lowest possible rate. Then, it speeds up the claims process with nearly instant eligible claims payments in the event of an accident or loss.

Many drivers don’t realize they can change their auto insurance provider at any time. But with a visit to Clearcover’s website, you can enter some basic information and find out in a matter of minutes whether Clearcover can save you money compared to your current rates.

To be clear, this isn’t cut-rate insurance. Clearcover plans provide all the same coverage protections as major carriers, plus a few up-to-the-minutes extras many of them don’t, like lower rates for ridesharing drivers and those with vehicles employing advanced safety or self-driving features.

Right now, Clearcover services are available in 12 states — and quickly expanding. And while it can’t guarantee everybody will see savings, there’s no cost to checking your price. It’s not uncommon for new Clearcover customers to save $500 or more annually, so it’s worth taking a few minutes out of your day.

Plus, perhaps best of all, Clearcover lets you do everything from sign up to file claims on their award-winning mobile app. That means you can manage your policy all through a few finger taps on your phone.

With a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating across more than 400 reviews on sites like Google, the Better Business Bureau, TrustPilot, and more, Clearcover is clearly a fan favorite for a reason.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.