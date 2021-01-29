Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Game companies compete with each other furiously, so it’s sometimes news to see them come together. That’s the mission behind ​Gamers for CHOC​, a coalition of employees from gaming-related companies.

They have banded together to support Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in Southern California. The group’s mission is to rally the gaming community together to raise funds for CHOC as part of a year-long 30th-anniversary celebration of its annual 5K CHOC Walk fundraiser (this year transformed into Virtual CHOC Walk).

The Gamers for CHOC​ program rallies employees, players, and communities from game studios and games-related businesses to support health care programs, education, and research for Southern California’s kids. The list of companies participating in this inaugural effort includes some of the biggest and most popular names in the gaming industry:

Amazon Game Studios

Cresa

Dreamhaven

Esports Arena

ESTsoft

Frost Giant Studios

Gen.G

Healthy Gamer

Humble Bundle

Improbable

Intellivision

inXile entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment

Pragma

Rally Cry

Riot Games

Second Dinner

Square Enix

TiMi Studios

UCI Esports

The program invites gamers to get involved by donating on the behalf of a participating team or signing up to join a team as a fundraiser on the ​Virtual CHOC Walk site​. Top fundraisers across Gamers for CHOC teams can earn unique prizes and experiences contributed by participating companies.

Gamers for CHOC​ ’s ​standalone hub​ on the CHOC Walk website will aggregate information across all participating teams. It features a leaderboard to encourage friendly competition between companies and highlight the participating teams, how many members they have, and how much money they’ve raised. The hub will also feature a running total of how many dollars have been raised as a part of the overall initiative.

Sign-up information on Gamers for CHOC can be found here.