Game companies compete with each other furiously, so it’s sometimes news to see them come together. That’s the mission behind Gamers for CHOC, a coalition of employees from gaming-related companies.
They have banded together to support Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in Southern California. The group’s mission is to rally the gaming community together to raise funds for CHOC as part of a year-long 30th-anniversary celebration of its annual 5K CHOC Walk fundraiser (this year transformed into Virtual CHOC Walk).
The Gamers for CHOC program rallies employees, players, and communities from game studios and games-related businesses to support health care programs, education, and research for Southern California’s kids. The list of companies participating in this inaugural effort includes some of the biggest and most popular names in the gaming industry:
- Amazon Game Studios
- Cresa
- Dreamhaven
- Esports Arena
- ESTsoft
- Frost Giant Studios
- Gen.G
- Healthy Gamer
- Humble Bundle
- Improbable
- Intellivision
- inXile entertainment
- Obsidian Entertainment
- Pragma
- Rally Cry
- Riot Games
- Second Dinner
- Square Enix
- TiMi Studios
- UCI Esports
The program invites gamers to get involved by donating on the behalf of a participating team or signing up to join a team as a fundraiser on the Virtual CHOC Walk site. Top fundraisers across Gamers for CHOC teams can earn unique prizes and experiences contributed by participating companies.
Gamers for CHOC ’s standalone hub on the CHOC Walk website will aggregate information across all participating teams. It features a leaderboard to encourage friendly competition between companies and highlight the participating teams, how many members they have, and how much money they’ve raised. The hub will also feature a running total of how many dollars have been raised as a part of the overall initiative.
Sign-up information on Gamers for CHOC can be found here.
