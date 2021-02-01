Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Since Hitman 3‘s release last month, Jeff Grubb and I have been having a great time murdering our way through IO Interactive’s world-spanning levels. And now that this trilogy is complete, we thought that it would be fun to give these stages the tier-list treatment.

We go through the trilogy’s 21 levels, including the two DLC stages for Hitman 2. We soon discovered that we love a lot more of these locations than we hate. Honestly, we don’t really “hate” any of them.

Well, maybe except for one.

You can watch our rankings above, and you can even create your own Hitman tier list here.