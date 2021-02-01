Ever since Microsoft PowerPoint came tumbling into our lives three decades ago, the presentation format that used to be dominated by easels, poster board, and pointers has gone digital — with a shot of nitro, to boot.

Now, even professionals that never used to care a bit about technology, folks like fitness instructors or auto mechanics, are still expected to run you through multi-slide presentations like they’re charting 4th quarter projections at an investment firm.

But just because you have to create detailed digital proposals and sales decks doesn’t mean you love it. Or that you’re very good at it, either. Thankfully, a resource like a Kroma Pro Plan helps make the process of crafting winning pitches and expert decks about as turnkey as possible.

Designed by industry experts and professional graphic artists, Kroma Pro features literally thousands of templates for any type of presentation, proposal, or infographic need.

From pitching investors to sharing ideas with a team to presenting to a client, these slides are almost entirely plug-and-go ready. Include your logo, customize your copy, maybe change the color scheme if you like…and you’re done. Instead of staring frustratedly at blank pages and building from scratch, you can start from 90 percent finished instead.

You can further make each slide your own by using image and video elements from Kroma’s asset library. They’ve got over 1 million available photos, illustrations, videos, and other components you can use to liven up a presentation, all royalty-free and available for any use.

Kroma’s done the math…they’ve helped create thousands of proposals that have saved over 300,000 man-hours for building time, leading to over $270 million in funds raised. And with a roster of clients including heavyweights like Samsung, Deloitte, Nike, AT&T, IBM, L’Oreal, and over 20,000 others, it’s easy to see why Kroma is so popular.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to their complete Kroma Pro Plan service is available at almost 90 percent off its regular price, just $49.99.

