Activision said that it has banned another 60,000 cheaters in Call of Duty multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing the total banned to date to more than 300,000 permabans since launch last year.

The post from the Call of Duty staff said it has “zero tolerance for cheaters” and it is working to “identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorized third party software for modding or hacking.” Call of Duty was the No. 1 seller in 2020.

Since launch the company has been fighting cheaters since they ruin the experience for all players. The company said it has performed weekly backend security updates, improved in-game reporting mechanisms, and added 2-factor authentication, which has invalidated over 180,000 suspect accounts.

It has also eliminated numerous unauthorized third-party software providers, increased dedicated teams and resources across software development, engineering, data science, legal, and monitoring.

The team keeps enhancing its internal anti-cheat software, added new detection technology, added resources for monitoring and enforcement, and communicated regularly on its progress. More measures are coming.

“We know cheaters are constantly looking for vulnerabilities, and we continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors, and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory,” the company said.