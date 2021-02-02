Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said that the next Battlefield first-person shooter game will be previewed in the spring and debut during the 2021 holidays.
In a conference call with analysts, Wilson said, “We’re looking forward to sharing a lot more about our [fiscal year 2022] plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare.”
He added, “The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We’ll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season.”
Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer, further said that Battlefield would debut in the third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021.
“Formal guidance will follow on our Q4 call, but I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job,” Jorgensen said. “They’re way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history.”
