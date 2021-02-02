Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Sony said in its earnings report today that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the holiday quarter ended December 31.

In the third-fiscal quarter, the company also said it sold 1.4 million older PlayStation 4 consoles. Total revenue for the quarter for the Game and Network Services division was 883.2 billion yen, or $8.4 billion, compared with $6.01 billion a year ago for the same period.

Game software revenue was $4.6 billion, while game hardware revenue was $2.28 billion. Network services and other revenue made up the remainder of the division’s sales. Operating income was $763 million in the quarter.

Sony said that it saw a significant increase in software sales and add-on content in the quarter as well as a boost in hardware sales thanks to the PS5 launch. But it noted that earnings were reduced in part by selling the PS5 at “strategic price points” that were lower than manufacturing costs.

Sony predicted a slightly higher sales for its fiscal year ending March 31, with revenue up 1% higher than previously expected.