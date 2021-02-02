The Sims 4 is over 6 years old, but the life simulator still has a ton of, well, life.
As part of its latest financials, Electronic Arts noted today that The Sims 4 has now reached 33 million players. What’s more, the game saw record numbers of daily, weekly, and monthly average players in December.
Although it is an older title, EA still releases plenty of new content for The Sims 4. It’s 10th expansion, Snowy Escape, released on November 13. The Star Wars: Journey to Batuu game pack, which let players explore the same Star Wars world that is featured at the Galaxy’s Edge area in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, became available on September 8.
The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Thanks to backward compatibility, it’s also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. When EA released numbers for The Sims 4 at the end of July, the game had reached 30 million players. So it attracted 3 million more during the second half of 2020. All of gaming has seen a boost during the pandemic, and a game like The Sims 4 can be a welcome escape for those looking for a simulator where they do things like host parties and just live a non-self-distancing virtual life.
