Mario may have been first, but Sonic isn’t lagging far behind. Sega’s famous hedgehog is getting his own Lego set.

This is actually thanks to the Lego Ideas program, where fans can submit their own plans for themed Lego sets. In this case, Sonic fan Viv Grannell entered this idea for a Sonic box. It then got over 10,000 votes, a requirement for becoming an official Lego product.

The set takes its inspiration from Green Hill Zone, the first level from the original Sonic the Hedgehog and the recent Sonic Mania. It takes more cues from Sonic Mania, including the giant Dr. Robotnik (I’ll never call him Eggman) mech that served as the stage’s boss in that game.

The Sonic Lego set doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do know that it will have a worldwide release.