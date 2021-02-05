Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

The gaming industry dropped a load of financial news over the last week. That has left the GamesBeat Decides crew to talk about PlayStation 5sales, component shortages, and more on this week’s episode.

Join GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb as they tackle the week’s news and discuss whether Battlefield 6 will have any free-to-play components. Mike is also weirded out by a developer’s rant on ResetEra, and Jeff has gathered up some of your questions from the Discord.

Let’s do this.