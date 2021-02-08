Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

With the Mass Effect trilogy coming together in a new remastered package on May 14, we thought that it would be fun to go through all of the playable squadmates from the three games and rank them in a tier list.

We put Commander Shepard’s stalwart crew into one of the five rankings: Mass Effect, Good Effect, Decent Effect, Little Effect, and No Effect. It soon became clear that a lot of our least favorite characters had one thing in common.

Humanity.

It’ll be fun to go through a new (well, not really new, but you know) adventure with this crew when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition comes out. Although I’m sure I’m still going to be sticking with my favorites, because it just isn’t Mass Effect for me if Garrus isn’t always by my side.