CD Projekt Red released a statement on Twitter today noting that the company has been the victim of a cyber attack. The party responsible for the hack sent the Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher developer a ransom note, which CD Projekt Red has released to the public.
The studio will not negotiate with the attacker, and it is working with law enforcement as it investigates the incident.
It’s been a rough few months for the studio. Cyberpunk 2077 came out in December and became the subject of criticism for failing to run well on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, all while reports circulated of an unhealthy work environment at the company. Now the source code for that game has been stolen, along with an “unreleased” version of The Witcher III, which may be a upgraded ports of the role-playing game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The studio says that it believes that no player data was compromised as a result of the attack.
