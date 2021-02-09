Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Activision Blizzard announced today that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on March 12 to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. A PC release will follow later this year.

Crash Bandicoot 4 first came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. Following the success of 2017’s N. Sane Trilogy, which contained remakes of the classic Crash trilogy, this was the first new entry in the series in over a decade. It became one of my favorite games of 2020 thanks to its challenging platforming, creative levels, and superb character animation.

If you already own Crash 4 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll get a free upgrade to the respective next-gen console. You’ll also be able to transfer your save data. Unless you live in Japan, for whatever reason. No free upgrades for Japan, I guess.

Both next-gen versions will tout 4K and 60 fps, and the PlayStation 5 version will also take advantage of the Dual Sense controller’s adaptive triggers. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S releases of Crash 4 will cost $60, the game will go for $40 on Switch and PC. Also, that PC version will be available on Battle.net, making it one of the rare non-Blizzard games available on that launcher (an honor usually reserved for the Call of Duty franchise).