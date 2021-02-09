From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

OvareVentures announces the expansion of its sports and outdoor portfolio with the acquisition of Sport Casuals International (SCI), a global sports apparel design and manufacturing company. For over 25 years, SCI has provided end-to-end supply chain management solutions for sports performance and active lifestyle apparel for brands, retailers and organizations.

Sport Casuals International pioneered niche private label brands for sport retailers such as Sports Authority, Academy Sports, and Foot Locker. The success of SCI has always been driven by its ability to activate the vision of its wide range of clients, from sports leagues to entrepreneurs, allowing them to quickly compete with established market players. Clients provide the vision and SCI helps them get their ideas to market with exceptional speed and quality.

SCI co-founder Mike Shea said, “We are excited about this deal, as it has unique benefits to fuel our growth. With our years of experience in the sports and outdoor category, combined with our supply chain capability, we can now accelerate our digital offering and continue our technological transformation with a heavyweight partner. We now have significantly increased the digital tools we can offer alongside our designed and manufactured outdoor garments. Our clients can benefit from this new connected suite of services while continuing to receive the exceptional client service we are known for.”

OvareGroup Chairman and CEO Jordan F. Reber noted, “We’re excited to be bringing Sport Casuals into OvareGroup network. We are rapidly expanding our outdoor lifestyle portfolio and the experience SCI has in this sector is substantial. This partnership with the founders and management team of SCI not only adds strength to our roster of outdoor brands, but also brings the OvareGroup network of agencies to their clients.”

SCI will be supported under OvareGroup’s sporting goods and supply chain teams led by Trenton Pfau, COO of the OvareGroup. Pfau noted, “We are really looking forward to supporting the team on their next phase of growth, and applying the full range of expertise from the OvareGroup holdings with our new partners at SCI.”

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Sport Casuals International

Sport Casuals International (SCI) is a highly diversified designer, developer and manufacturer of technical sports-performance and lifestyle apparel with expertise in a range of product categories and fabrications. SCI breaks the mold of a traditional sourcing agent by offering services and solutions that help businesses navigate complex global supply chains. Learn more at www.sportcasuals.com.

