Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege has hit 70 million registered players, including 15 million in the past year.

The French video game giant made the announcement in its earnings call today, and it said it expects the franchise to continue strong in its sixth year since its launch in 2015.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Six: Quarantine is being developed by a new team at Ubisoft Montreal as a spinoff title for the tactical co-op shooter. Ubisoft hasn’t said when that game is coming, but the company expects it to help bring more players and awareness to Rainbow Six: Siege.

Rainbow Six: Siege has established a model for Ubisoft on how to use live services — in this case new operators and maps — to keep fans engaged with a franchise over years. It has used that model in games like The Division and Ghost Recon.

“What’s amazing about this game is that it continues to have robust growth,” said Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, in an analyst call.

Over time, he said he hopes the game will get a boost as it returns to physical esports events over time. Guillemot said the game has demonstrated resilience in a strong competitive landscape and continues to remain stable.