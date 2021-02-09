Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Skybound Entertainment has partnered with Striking Distance Studios and its parent company Krafton to bring The Callisto Protocol to PCs and consoles in 2022.

The single-player, narrative-driven survival horror game is the first game coming from Striking Distance Studios, which is led by former Call of Duty developer and Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. Skybound Entertainment is led by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead horror franchise.

With its expertise in building horror-themed transmedia brand extensions, Skybound will act as a strategic partner for Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton, bringing its global marketing and distribution capabilities to the game.

The Callisto Protocol is set in Black Iron Prison on Jupiter’s dead moon of Callisto in the year 2320. Players must survive unspeakable horrors as they escape Black Iron and uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious United Jupiter Company. Developed by the team behind the iconic Dead Space franchise, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on the survival horror genre that aims to raise the bar for immersive interactive storytelling.

Striking Distance Studios has quickly built a team of 150 developers to create a science-fiction game in the survival horror genre. The game is targeted for launch on the PC and consoles in 2022, and it is set (surprisingly) in the future of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe. But The Callisto Protocol‘s trailer feels like a spiritual successor to Dead Space, with a touch of Alien thrown into it.

Image Credit: Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol first appeared at The Game Awards in December with a cinematic trailer and a follow-up uncensored red band trailer, both set deep within the depths of Black Iron Prison.

The Callisto Protocol is currently in development at Striking Distance Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of San Ramon, California. The team has grown to more than 150 game industry veterans in less than 18 months.