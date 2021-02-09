Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Nintendo’s massive Switch sales are translating into gains for other companies. Ubisoft emphasized that its support for the hybrid home/handheld console is directly contributing to its bottom line. Ubisoft announced in its quarterly financial report today that it is the top third-party publisher on Nintendo’s device.

“We’re also reaping the benefits of the Switch’s huge success and our position as leading third-party publisher on the platform thanks to, among others, our Just Dance games and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle,” Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said. “The depth and breadth of our catalog, which goes beyond the brands mentioned, provides us with ever-greater visibility and continues to be a strong driver of profitability.”

During a call with investors today, Ubisoft said that Immortals: Fenyx Rising is also performing well on Switch. That game, along with other Ubisoft hits on Switch and other platforms, contributed to Ubisoft having its best month ever in December.

A key question remains however regarding Ubisoft’s future support of the Switch. The publisher will of course continue investing in Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and now games like the upcoming Star Wars project from developer Massive. But will it continue peeling off resources to release new games for Switch as the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 widen the gap in terms of tech.

So far, Ubisoft and Nintendo have said nothing about a followup to Mario + Rabbids. And they’ve announced no similar project. But it’s possible that something like that is coming and the companies are holding it until its closer to release.

At least a new Just Dance is almost guaranteed to come to Switch in 2021.