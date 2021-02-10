Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

App Annie has launched the App Annie Pulse app which gives developers a benchmark score for key performance metrics.

The new app captures four different metrics in a single graphic that is like a radar map with four quadrants, which gives executives a quick glance for the key characteristics of a game or app, much like a FICO credit score tells you how creditworthy people are, said App Annie CEO Ted Krantz in an interview with GamesBeat.

“We’re really excited to introduce our vision to become the FICO score for how you measure mobile,” Krantz said. “The mobile performance score is really the heart of the app.”

App Annie provides mobile analytics and insights, and the Pulse app is for busy executives who need to access critical information about trends, markets, and the competition in real time.

The mobile industry saw $143 billion spent in 2020 and 218 billion new app downloads. And so unlocking mobile insights and capitalizing quickly on opportunities is more important than ever, Krantz said.

What it tracks

Image Credit: App Annie

The mobile app leverages AI to calculate the App Annie Performance Score, which is a composite metric, based on sentiment, acquisition, monetization, and engagement metrics. This allows businesses to quantify and benchmark their performance. The score can be tailored to a company’s favorite metrics. If you see the image of your own game on a radar map and it looks exactly like another one, that means the games are direct competitors.

“It tells you how you acquire customers, how well you engage them, how effective you are at monetizing, and how well you delight customers,” Krantz said. “We’re building that in using data science behind the scenes to pull that score to the front. It’s a visualization of the fundamentals and you can compare them with your benchmarks.”

And App Annie Insights will automatically monitors shifts in data and identifies potential causality. The company is also announcing the appointment of Ketaki Rao as chief product officer. Rao has more than 20 years of experience in product development at technology companies including Salesforce, Amazon, and Sun Microsystems.

Look for the company to continue to unveil more intuitive and streamlined user experience redesigns for all its products, Krantz said. App Annie Intelligence’s redesigned beta launches today and will become generally available in the second half of 2021. App Annie Pulse will be available on Android at the end of the second quarter.

The broader vision is to use the data to tell stories and build narratives that lead to insights, Krantz said.

“We want to apply more and more data science to drive these data stories and insights,” Krantz said. “So that we’re being prescriptive with what to do with the data. That’s the primary focus of the company moving forward.”