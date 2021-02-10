Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

After testing out the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition, the furniture company reached out to let us know that they also have a lineup of Marvel-branded chairs as well. I got the option to test one of the four seats, which come with the colors and logos of Iron Man, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, or Captain America. After some agonizing, I ended up going with Cap, and I don’t regret that decision at all.

I love the look of this chair. It has the dark-blue color scheme that is most reminiscent of the character’s wardrobe in Captain America: The Winter Solider. And the red and white accents really pop against that backdrop. It helps that the material is also high quality, so the seat looks like something that Steve Rogers might use.

The chair also comes with a lumbar-support pillow that has the Captain America shield logo with the same red-on-blue coloring of the rest of the chair. You can also attach a pillow with the winged-A Avengers emblem. Oh, and AndaSeat includes a floor mat that uses the more classic Captain America shield design.

It all looks extremely cool. I’m always struck by how it looks almost classy whenever I see it — even though that is an absurd thing to say about a gaming chair based on a comic-book superhero.

Everything else is the same as the normal AndaSeat. It’s comfortable and heavy-duty. It easily supports my weight whether I’m sitting up straight or reclining to play games with a controller. I was happy to recommend the Fnatic Edition AndaSeat, and I’m even more into the Captain America version.

When it’s available (it’s sold out at the moment), the chair is $540. This chair is for superfans. If you would prefer a comfy gaming chair that’s more affordable, those options exist. But if you want the best, you’d have a hard time doing better than this.