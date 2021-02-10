From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

LinkedIn has announced a handful of new features for Sales Navigator, its platform that gives sales teams deeper insights into prospects.

LinkedIn launched Sales Navigator back in 2014, two years before Microsoft acquired the professional social network for $26 billion, and in the intervening years it has added a number of new features to the platform, including CRM syncing and a dedicated enterprise plan.

Sales Navigator is designed to help sales teams find the right people and companies to target by harnessing the vast swathes of business and engagement data LinkedIn holds. Integrations with customer relationship management (CRM) tools such as Salesforce allow them to merge active and prospective sales account data.

In the next couple of months, LinkedIn will be adding a new account mapping feature, something it seems users have requested. Using an account map, users will be able to visualize all the key stakeholders in a customer account, enabling them to spot gaps and identify the right people to start building relationships with. This will essentially let sales teams see whether the people they know at a company are actually the best contacts when it comes to buying decisions.

Sales Navigator will be launching sometime this quarter and will be available to all Sales Navigator subscribers across Professional, Team, and Enterprise.

Also coming up this quarter, LinkedIn said it will be rolling out a new lead creation feature for Enterprise Edition subscribers, enabling them to save new leads to their CRM tool directly from a Sales Navigator lead list.

Sales Navigator offers different features across its various tiers, which start at $65 per user per month on the professional plan. Depending on a sales teams’ needs, they can get access to advanced lead and company searches, including alerts, and can also create custom lists, request “warm introductions” from team members, and integrate with their CRM contacts.