From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Salesforce today announced a new product to help health care and life sciences companies digitize their document management processes.

Intelligent document automation (IDA), as it’s called, is designed for use with another new Salesforce tool called intelligent form reader.

With IDA, Salesforce is promising its customers reduced manual data entry while enabling them to manage all patients or members from a single place. So any incoming documents, including typed or handwritten forms such as patient referrals that may have arrived as a digital or hard copy (e.g. by fax or post), can now be automatically analyzed and routed to the right queue for review and processing in Salesforce’s Health Cloud.

The intelligent form reader, which leans on optical character recognition (OCR) technology, is powered by Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Textract. AWS launched Textract in 2019, leveraging machine learning smarts to enable any business to automatically extract content from tables, forms, pages, and more. A few months back, AWS introduced added support for handwriting recognition and a host of new languages.

Any business wishing to use Salesforce’s intelligent form reader must also have a separate Textract license.