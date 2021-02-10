Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

Paramount Pictures announced today that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will come out on April 8, 2022.

The first Sonic movie came out on February 14. After redesigning its CG lead character following online backlash, the movie became a surprise hit. It was one of the last major theater releases before the pandemic started, and it ended up grossing about $320 million worldwide.

Spoilers for that movie ahead, but a post-credits scene revealed that Tails, the literally two-tailed fox sidekick from the games, is looking for Sonic. The brief teaser trailer released today adds two tails to the “2” in the film’s logo, so the character will definitely be a big part of the sequel.

The teaser also plays the song from the first level, Emerald Hill Zone, from the 1992 Sega Genesis game Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That’s a pretty cool touch.