Learn how to go beyond the tried-and-true pathways to improve discoverability, create community, and scale your mobile business.

The United Nations is launching a mobile game Reset Earth to raise awareness about the need to protect the world’s ozone layer.

The United Nations Environment Programme, Ozone Secretariat, has launched a a single-player mobile game for Android and iOS. Building on the plot of the Reset Earth original animated film, which premiered on World Education Day and was subsequently watched more than 710,000 times, the game invites players to immerse themselves in a time-travel adventure in which they race against time on a mission to save the planet and what’s left of human life.

The Reset Earth animation film and game use storytelling and immersive gameplay to educate and inspire Gen Z and gamers of all ages about the fundamentals of protecting the ozone layer and the environment.

To date, the animated film has received a lot of attention worldwide on social media, with over 1,200 mentions and around 41 million impressions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Young people under 24 make up 95% of the animation viewers on Instagram, while on Facebook, 67% of those watching the Reset Earth animation were under 35.

Meg Seki, acting executive secretary of the Ozone Secretariat, said in a statement that the game is a great addition to the Reset Earth project.

The story

Image Credit: UN Environment Programme

Set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world in 2084, where the ozone layer has been completely ruined and human life is under threat from an unstoppable virus called The Grow, Reset Earth tells the story of three teenagers who team up in a time-travel adventure.

In search of answers, they travel through time, and across multiple landscapes, to critical historical moments in the story of the ozone layer in the hopes of saving the planet from impending doom. Along the way, they learn the importance of the ozone layer in protecting the health of the planet, as well as the power of working together.

Rooted in science, the fictional story and game present a dramatized picture of what Earth could have been like if the world had not acted to protect the ozone layer and signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in 1987.

Reset Earth gameplay

Image Credit: UN Environment Programme

Reset Earth has a retro graphics style and hand-drawn artwork and is aligned with the film’s storyline. Set across four stages of gameplay, each representing a time zone jump in the animated series, Reset Earth challenges players to unlock puzzles and discover clues and learn about environmental history and the science of protecting the planet.

Produced and developed by Rooftop on behalf of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Ozone Secretariat, this family-friendly adventure allows players to unlock the three characters: Knox, Sagan, and Terran. The player can use their unique game abilities as they race through time. By bringing together the unique abilities of each of the three characters, players will become stronger, and advance faster in their ultimate goal to save the earth.

Reset Earth begins a year-long education initiative by the Ozone Secretariat to raise awareness and inspire action among adolescents and parents about global ozone layer protection. Reset Earth conveys a positive message around what can be achieved through collective action and cultivates a sense of environmental responsibility and ownership amongst the youth.

The campaign offers a message of hope, showing how the global community was able to come together and solve one of the most complex environmental challenges at the time.

The Reset Earth mobile game can be downloaded here on iOS and Android.