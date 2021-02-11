Square Enix just announced that the Kingdom Hearts series will soon be available on PC for the first time, with multiple games in the franchise coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store on March 30.

This includes the recent Kingdom Hearts III and Melody of Memory, and the Epic Games Store is also getting the I.5 + II.5 and II.8 compilations. All together, this represents just about every game in the series.

Square Enix has been working to bring its biggest RPG franchises, notably Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, to PC over the last several years. Kingdom Hearts, however, had remained a console franchise. Now the Disney/Square Enix crossover can become available to an even larger audience.

And, who knows, maybe the next Kingdom Hearts game can launch on PC the same time it debuts on consoles.