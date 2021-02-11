The launch window is expanding to June. Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed today that it is launching Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on June 11. This is one of the PlayStation 5’s most anticipated games, and fans will have to wait a few more months to get their hands on it.
You can preorder Ratchet & Clank starting today for $70 or you can get the Digital Deluxe edition for $80.
This is a big game for Sony because it has positioned Ratchet & Clank as one of the few that best shows off the power of the PlayStation 5. But the game is also in a tough position. Unlike many other Sony titles, it is coming exclusively to PS5. Sony has emphasized that this game couldn’t run on a PS4 when pitching it to fans. But with PS5 sales limited by dwindling supply — and with no relief in site due to a global microprocessor shortage — Ratchet & Clank can only sell to a few million PS5 owners.
But Sony had previously promised that it would launch Rift Apart during the PS5’s launch window, and it is roughly keeping to that schedule.
