Scopely has launched its Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru web game as a kind of free promo for its Star Trek: Fleet Command mobile game. If you can beat the nearly unwinnable game, you’ll reap some contest rewards.

It is a decision-driven web game that brings the memorable Kobayashi Maru test from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to life for the very first time. The Kobayashi Maru is an “unwinnable” training simulation created by Starfleet Academy to measure character and resolve through thousands of no-win scenarios. It was famously beaten only by cadet James T. Kirk.

The game was created by the team behind Star Trek Fleet: Command, the Kobayashi Maru web game is fun to play, but nearly impossible to beat. I gave it a try, and so far I haven’t beaten it.

As part of this choice-based interactive experience, the player assumes the role of a Starfleet cadet facing the Kobayashi Maru for the first time. Only by choosing precisely the right path through endless perilous options will the player succeed where so many others have failed.

With the odds of beating the Kobayashi Maru at around one in 10,000, the three fastest players to find the hack and defeat the simulation will win big prizes — including a CBS All-Access Lifetime Subscription and limited-edition Star Trek collectibles. Adding to the nostalgia of Star Trek and to make failure fun, the game pays homage to the 1980s with incredible retro-inspired artwork and animation.

Image Credit: Scopely

Scopely has a history of catering to trekkies with Star Trek Fleet Command, which recently became the first mobile game in history to capture the entire Star Trek Universe. Just this month, game added characters and storylines from the Original Series. Star Trek Fleet Command players spend an average of 4 hours playing the 4x strategy massively multiplayer online game each day.

Avery Sakamoto, lead game designer of Star Trek: Fleet Command, said in an email that he hopes everyone has as much fun (dying) in the game his team had creating it.

“We set out to craft a novelty experience that would reach a different part of the Star Trek fandom than our mobile game,” he said. “Star Trek: Fleet Command is an experience about establishing an Independent base in a tumultuous Alpha Quadrant, exploring the galaxy, running missions for the major factions, building alliances, and more.”

He added, “The Kobayashi Maru simulator is a very different experience: it’s an homage to those great ’80s adventure games in a situation that is, well… ‘unwinnable.’ The idea to build an experience around the Kobayashi Maru presented itself while we were brainstorming ideas with the writers at CBS. They really latched onto the idea of exploring the Kobayashi Maru, and it was a natural step to come up with this experience where you’re a cadet who refuses to give up when faced with this impossible simulation — just as James T. Kirk famously did.”

I suppose you could get a clue for how to defeat the game by watching Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. That film is my favorite Star Trek experience ever. I even make my kids watch it.