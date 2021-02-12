G4 is bringing back its video game broadcast network, and now it has named hosts for its announced X-Play and Attack of the Show! programs. On top of that, G4 will launch an esports show.

Returning hosts will be Adam Sessler of X-Play and Kevin Pereira of Attack of the Show!. But their longtime co-hosts Morgan Webb of X-Play and Olivia Munn of Attack of the Show! aren’t coming back, at least not so far. G4 hasn’t announced its platforms yet, but it is expected to be a broadcast network and will compete with the likes of newcomer Venn.

Regarding Sessler, G4 said, “You can expect him to bring his vintage (and a fine one at that) perspective to review the best games that our producers can get their hands on WITHOUT stealing them from GameStop this time, please.”

The original network had a collection of gaming shows that were broadcast on cable TV from 2002 to 2014. I watched G4 pretty religiously whenever I needed a laugh, and I even appeared on it as a gaming expert (go figure). X-Play featured Sessler and Webb.

“A lot has changed in the video game industry since my last show at G4 which provides me with all the more topics with which to share my unique — okay, sometimes curmudgeonly — honest takes again with viewers,” Sessler said in a statement. “It really is the perfect time for G4 and X-Play to return and I’m ready to bring back Sessler’s Soapbox, reviews, and opinions on all the news.”

Pereira, meanwhile, was an original cast member on Attack of the Show!

“If you told me nine years ago that I’d be returning to G4 in 2021, I’d ask if it would be on an episode of COPS,” said Pereira in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be returning home and can’t wait to bring a fresh approach to the epic stunts, poorly conceived comedy sketches, and pop culture commentary that made Attack of the Show! such a phenomenon during its first run.”

Image Credit: G4

Meanwhile, Ovilee May and Froskurinn will join G4 as hosts for a new show, The Bleep Esports Show. G4 will feature people playing video games against each other for money. They are both popular creators in the esports scene.

“G4 was such an influential part of the video game industry when it was originally on air so the opportunity for me to be a part of its return is a dream come true,” said May, in a statement. “Hosting the G4 Reunion afterparty was so surreal, and I can’t wait to continue creating with some of the world’s most passionate faces in gaming and esports.”

In November, the network hinted at its revival with a pre-Thanksgiving show featuring the network’s original celebrity hosts, such as Munn, Pereira, Chris Hardwick, Sessler, Webb, and Sara Underwood.

“Attack of the Show! was appointment viewing for me as a kid and inspired me to pursue a career in gaming,” said Froskurinn, in a statement. “I’m so excited to join G4 in its return and can’t wait to introduce the revived brand to a new generation of gamers and pop culture fanatics who haven’t yet experienced G4.”

Comcast began teasing the return of G4 in 2020. Sessler did a “Crazy Adam” video seeking talent for the new show in September. That video got more than a million views. The network is expected to debut in the summer.