When it comes to the monthly game-sales report from industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, an underrated indicator is accessory sales. Products like controllers and headsets have seen huge sales spikes, and that tells a story. Even when U.S. gamers aren’t showing up to buy new hardware and software, they’re still interested in spending money on their hobby because they’re engaged. That trend only heated up even further as hardware and software sales jumped in January, according to NPD.
“Spending on video game accessories reached a January record $222 million,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “That’s 73% higher when compared to a year ago.”
The gamepad, headset/headphone, and steering wheel categories all set new January dollar-sales records. And a lot of that comes down to an enthusiasm for gaming that is spilling over into spending on peripherals.
“The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White was the best-selling accessory of January,” said Piscatella “While the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset White was the best-selling Headset/Headphone.”
Expect that trend to continue — especially as hardware supply remains constrained through the end of 2021.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties