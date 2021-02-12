The GamesBeat Decides crew can finally talk about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury without getting a spank on the bottom, so they do exactly that this week. GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb both really like the Wii U port and the new Mario experience. They talk about seeing the limitations of this new format for a Nintendo platformer while also guessing what the publisher might do next with the character. In the news, the team covers the latest NPD game report, CD Projekt Red’s hack, and Six Days in Fallujah’s surprising return.

