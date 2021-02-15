We’ve been having fun making tier lists for whatever fits our fancy, including our favorite Nintendo consoles and Mario games. Now it’s Zelda’s turn.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the best video game franchises in history. We’re not here to try to bring anyone’s favorites down. And since we’re not counting those CD-i games, the series doesn’t really have any awful entries.

But we do have our own favorites, and there are a few games that we feel belong on the bottom tier.

If you want to make your own Zelda tier list, you can do so here.