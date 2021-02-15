From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Sales are very much an inexact science. So much comes down to a feel or comfort or other intangibles with a buyer. But that doesn’t mean sales are entirely a game of chance.

In fact, sales have many tried and true blueprints for turning curious onlookers into paying customers. One is the ever-popular sales funnel, which seeks to guide a customer through the steps from awareness to interest to desire to action. At any turn, a seller that can’t guide a prospective buyer from one stage to another may be losing lots of potential dollars.

If you aren’t a skilled wordsmith, then crafting the language that can help move an audience through these specific sales funnel steps can seem like an impossible task. But with a resource like LeadScripts, even entrepreneurs without a silver tongue can instantly generate the right words needed to close the deal.

LeadScripts is like having a copywriter on retainer whenever you need him. This writing engine helps eliminate the slowdowns and indecision that come when you’re grasping for the perfect line or even word to successfully persuade a customer.

LeadScripts asks you a few questions about the product or service, then with a click, sellers get focused, effective copy that is ready for publication. From headlines and subheads to paragraphs and email text, even the wording on call-to-action buttons, LeadScripts can generate just the copy to fulfill your sales needs.

Whether you use LeadScript’s powerful copy generators or even their templated scripts for everything from sales emails to funnels, this app knows the buzzwords that will spark interest in your audience. No matter which funnels or sales formula you want to follow, LeadScript ad copy gets results, generating an over 3 percent click rate for its happy users.

Users can lock in a lifetime of access to LeadScript’s unlimited copy generating talents at huge savings off its regular $397 price. In addition to a healthy discount, buyers can now also use the Presidents’ Day Sale code PREZ2021 and take off an extra 15 percent from the price, dropping the total down to just $51.59.

Prices subject to change.

