Solidatus, a U.K.-based data management and modeling platform for enterprises, has raised £14 million ($19.5 million) in a series A round of funding led by AlbionVC, with participation from HSBC Ventures and Citi — both Solidatus clients.

Founded out of London in 2011, Solidatus helps businesses monetize their data by charting the data journey from its origin while noting any transformations and presenting anything relevant in a visual format. This can be particularly pertinent for highly regulated industries, such as banking, where businesses may need to provide detailed accounts of all their data. Solidatus helps ensure that all that data is “cataloged and owned,” as the company puts it.

Solidatus claims major global clients from across the financial, pharmaceutical, and retail spheres.

Solidatus hadn’t raised any known external funding before now, and with $19.5 million in the bank it’s planning to “fast-track” its global expansion plans, with a particular focus on the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company said it also plans to expand into new industries.