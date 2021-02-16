From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

VPNs have long been a way for residents living under oppressive governments to circumvent crackdowns and access the rest of the world. While that practice is often reserved for those from China, Saudi Arabia, or other culturally restrictive nations, the United States isn’t free from those authoritarian fears either.

One in 10 U.S. VPN users told a Security.org study that they use a VPN to facilitate whistleblowing, activism, or bypassing government or organization restrictions. That survey also found interest in VPNs spike accordingly when online liberties are threatened, like the 74 percent spike in VPN searches when the Trump administration briefly threatened a U.S. ban on TikTok.

A VPN is how you make sure a government or service provider doesn’t make your online access decisions for you. BelkaVPN is one of those providers offering web users the security and protection online that everyone now demands.

Backed by 4 out of 5-star ratings from users on GooglePlay and TrustPilot, BelkaVPN delivers fast, secure web access and browsing ability thanks to a network of more than 120 servers in 25 locations around the globe.

That offers users loads of anonymous options for surfing the web and cloaking their activities online, while still enjoying top connection speeds.

With no speed or bandwidth limits, BelkaVPN users get data theft protection under their virtual shield ‘tunnel’ sporting military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, securing WiFi connections on both public and private access points.

Meanwhile, the vast array of server locations allows users to view international content unblocked from almost anywhere. No matter where you are, you can access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime, and more.

Plus, BelkaVPN offers a host of various features for an even better browsing experience, including CleanWeb which blocks ads, trackers, and malware; proprietary apps for all platforms; a kill switch on iOS and Android to immediately cut connection should the service fail; and a strict no-logging policy so your online activities can’t be tracked by anyone ever.

A lifetime subscription to BelkaVPN protection would usually cost over $700. But right now, you can ensure complete coverage forever for only $33.99 with the added 15 percent off Presidents’ Day Sale. Just enter the code PREZ2021 to secure the added savings.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.