Microsoft has a new gaming headset to go with your shiny Xbox Series X/S. The company revealed the Xbox Wireless Headset today. It ships March 16 for $100, and the company built it to help players get high-quality audio from Xbox hardware. But it also works with PC or any Bluetooth device.

The Xbox Wireless Headset connects directly to Xbox hardware using the system’s proprietary communications protocol. This means you don’t need a dedicated dongle while also ensuring low-latency performance.

Microsoft is promising 15 hours of battery life on a full charge, which is pretty standard. It comes with a voice-isolating mic that you can bend up into the chassis of the headset when you’re not using it.

When using with an Xbox, the headset supports features like customization through the Xbox Accessories app. And it works with spatial-audio standards like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X.

But I think I’m most excited about the Xbox Wireless Headset’s interface and usability. Microsoft claims it designed the device for comfort, and it also designed the earcups as giant dials to control game/chat volume. That’s something I’ve only seen in LucidSound gaming headsets, which are easy and intuitive.

Bluetooth connectivity means that you can also use the Xbox Wireless Headset with media on a smartphone. But it only uses the older SBC audio codec, so expect some latency if you use Bluetooth instead of the dedicated Xbox wireless tech.

Game accessory sales are soaring. Devices like gaming headsets set a new January record in the United States in terms of dollar sales. And the PlayStation 5’s equivalent Pulse 3D wireless headset was the top-selling audio peripheral last month. That momentum will continue throughout this year, and Microsoft intends to get in on the high-profit-margin action.