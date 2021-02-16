From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Personetics, a data-driven platform that uses AI to help banks issue personalized advice and insights to customers, has raised $75 million in funding from private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Founded out of Israel in 2010, Personetics offers technology that works inside financial institutions’ software. It aims to analyze customers’ financial transactions and behavior and deliver real-time tips and suggestions to improve their longer-term financial health.

Personetics’ customers include U.S. Bank, RBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Santander, which can deploy the company’s technology in their back end to display upcoming payments and even “duplications,” when a customer has subscribed to two similar streaming services, for example. Personetics claims its technology touches around 95 million customers globally.

Personetics had previously raised $18 million from investors including Sequoia and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and with a fresh $75 million in the bank it’s well-financed to expand its global footprint.

In addition to Tel Aviv, Personetics has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.