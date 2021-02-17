Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is tumbling to the Switch. Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced the game during today’s Nintendo Direct video showcase. This brings the platforming battle royale action to another platform for the first time since Fall Guys debuted in August.
Fall Guys is launching on the eShop this summer. Like on PlayStation and PC, players control a giant bean person who must outlast other bean people in a variety of platforming challenges.
Of course, the magic of Fall Guys is that the game has deliberately bulky and slippery controls. This means that the best players do not have an advantage. Instead, a lot comes down to luck but it also means that you have to know when to take risks and when to play it safe.
And now players can do that while playing in handheld mode on Switch.
