Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct presentation that a new Mario Golf, subtitled Super Rush, is coming to Switch. It will launch on June 25.
Mario Golf is one of the most popular Mario sports franchises that Nintendo makes. The Switch already got a Mario Tennis title with Mario Tennis Aces in 2018.
The last Mario Golf, World Tour, came out for the 3DS in 2014. This new game on Switch lets use normal button controls or motion controls with a single Joy-Con controller.
Super Rush also has an RPG-based story mode where you play as a Mii. The much-loved Mario Golf: Advance Tour for the Game Boy Advance also had an RPG-based story mode.
And it has a speed mode in which everyone in your group tees off at the same time and then races down the fairway.
