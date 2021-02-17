From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Oribi, a no-code marketing analytics tool, has raised $15.5 million in a series B round of funding led by Ibex. The raise comes amid something of a boom for low-code/no-code platforms, spanning everything from web development and enterprise app building to web testing, game development, and process automation.

Founded out of Tel Aviv in 2015, Oribi is vying for a market that is dominated by Google Analytics, with the promise of clear, data-driven insights without the need to involve developers at any stage of the process. Using AI, Oribi automatically identifies, groups, and tags all the various events (e.g. click, scroll, or log-in) visitors carry out and creates segments. Moreover, Oribi can also be used to export information it has collected to other marketing tools (e.g. Facebook), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and email management systems — this is what positions Oribi as a kind of “codeless alternative” to customer data platforms such as Segment.

How it looks

Through the Oribi platform, marketers can analyze all their online sales and conversions by integrating with any website or marketing channel. And this, according to founder and CEO Iris Shoor, is the No. 1 problem that Oribi solves — correctly measuring marketing channels and activities. “Today, it’s almost impossible to tell how much revenue each marketing channel drives and how different channels and activities work together,” Shoor told VentureBeat.

Insights could include things like what percentage of visitors to the pricing page choose a specific plan, or it may spotlight a new referrer that has sent a lot of traffic in the past week, or what the top marketing channel is out of Google and Facebook. This is all presented in a clear layout, designed to highlight the most important insights from a company’s key metrics.

Elsewhere, Oribi lets users generate reports to share with managers or anyone else in the team, which can be customized to include logos, different colors and layouts. They can also be scheduled to publish and share automatically on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

While Google Analytics isn’t exactly difficult to use per se, often only requiring a little bit of code to be copy/pasted onto a website, the more dynamic a website is, the more complex Google Analytics becomes to set up, modify, and maintain.

“For large companies, it [Google Analytics] means adding code to the main website — it usually takes weeks to approve and might break other parts,” Shoor said. “For smaller companies, not having an in-house developer means they stay with the original events they’ve set during the setup. Most companies point to data collection as their number one pain.”

Aside from Google Analytics, other notable players in the space include Mixpanel and Heap, which Shoor argues are more developer-oriented. Oribi, at its core, is all about bypassing long and resource-intensive integrations, and democratizing marketing analytics.

Oribi actually represents Shoor’s third startup, having founded PlanPlatform (formerly VisualTao) before selling it to Autodesk in 2009, and OverOps, a DevOps platform that is still going strong as an independent company. It was her experience leading the product and marketing teams at both these startups that ultimately led to Oribi. “It always amazed me how complicated it was to answer the most basic marketing questions questions that every site owner needs answers to,” she said.

Prior to now, Oribi had raised just north of $12 million, and its latest $15.5 million tranche included return investors Sequoia, TLV Partners, and S-Capital, as well as newcomer MoreTech.